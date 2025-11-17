‘His Days Are Numbered’: CNN’s Manu Raju Reports Chuck Schumer Is in Big Trouble With His Own Party

CNN’s Manu Raju reported Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) “days are numbered” on Monday as a growing number of Democrats express their discontent with his leadership.

Raju, during an appearance on his program, Inside Politics, told co-host Dana Bash that he and fellow CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere spoke to two dozen congressional Dems, and the “overwhelming view” was that Schumer is not fit to lead the party moving forward. Many Democratic lawmakers believe Schumer might read the room and decide to retire, before he fails to win his next election, he said.

“They believe his days are numbered, one way or the other,” Raju said. “And likely in 2028, when he’s up for reelection again — at that point, he’ll be 78 years old, I believe, when he’s running — so that’s one reason why there’s a belief that he won’t run. But also how vulnerable he has become. If he were to run in a primary, he could potentially be defeated. So that’s why a lot of people believe he’s going to opt to retire.”

He said the second problem for Schumer is “dissension within the Senate Democratic Caucus.” Raju said that is a “less likely” place to see Dems pushing for Schumer’s ouster, but he said he has heard more “grumbling about his leadership” than in his nine years as leader.

Raju’s report comes after a number of Dems have ripped Schumer for the deal to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history; many Dems were irate the agreement did not include an extension on Obamacare subsidies, which had been a key issue for liberals.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, reiterated his belief Schumer is not fit to lead the Senate Democrats. Khanna said the shutdown deal was the “final straw,” before listing a number of other issues he had with Schumer.

“He doesn’t inspire confidence. He’s not bold. He’s out of touch with the grass roots,” Khanna said. “He’s someone who cheer led us into the war in Iraq. He doesn’t have the moral clarity on Gaza. He couldn’t say Mamdani’s name. And this was the final straw where he was not strong on fighting for health care.”

He is not the only Dem that feels that way, either. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Democrats need to “stop protecting this establishment status quo,” and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) said Schumer negotiated a “terrible” deal and had “screw[ed] over a national party.” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), meanwhile, said “no one really knows” who is running the Democratic Party right now.

Watch above via CNN.