Fox News senior political analyst Juan Williams accused President Donald Trump of echoing former President Joe Biden’s talking points when it comes to the economy.

On Tuesday’s Special Report with Bret Baier, Williams argued Trump is creating “great insecurity” around the globe with his efforts to take control of Greenland, and he blasted the president for talking up the economy during his first months in office.

Williams said:

You know, today the stock market clearly signaled they’re anxious too about his actions or his handling of Greenland. And Denmark says they’re going to stop buying U.S. treasuries. Now they’re trying to exercise their own leverage against the United States, but really against Donald Trump and say, you would be a threat to the U.S. economy because if Trump is imposing tariffs to get his way on Greenland, it’ll do tremendous damage to the Europeans. But I think there would be some repercussions for the U.S. government overall. And today with the press conference, he says he thinks he’s doing great in the first year with specific reference to the economy. The polls don’t show that the American people agree on that point. He sounds a little bit like Biden on this.

Trump said last week that he’s considering imposing additional tariffs on countries that do not support the United States taking over Greenland.

Baier pushed back on Trump’s economic polling, saying Real Clear Politics data shows him basically in line with other presidents, including Biden. Inflation has remained around 3% since Biden left office.

“I don’t know about that,” he said. “I mean, the Real Clear Politics average of polls in comparison to other presidents puts him right about the same spot. I mean, he’s, if you look at the chart there, he’s 42 and a half, that’s where [Barack] Obama was.”

