Mediaite founder Dan Abrams argued President Donald Trump’s continued obsession with the 2020 presidential election “scares the heck out” of him while fact-checking Trump’s claims about what he claims was a fraudulent election.

On Tuesday’s The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM, Abrams referred to a Trump Truth Social reposting claims about the 2020 election that don’t hold water. A baffled Abrams accused Trump of continuing to “lie” to the American people about an election that is six years in the past, saying it’s “very frightening for the future.”

“The president continues to lie to us. For example, one of the other things he’s been talking about, and this is going super under the radar, as everyone is talking about Greenland and Davos, but it’s really important. Trump put out a Truth Social post this morning that said, these people must be in jail for a long time, totally rigged election. And he was sending out a post from someone,” Abrams said.

He explained that Trump’s post included numbers that simply don’t add up, including the claim that more than 42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once and more than 1,000 dead people cast ballots.

“The fact that he continues to talk about the 2020 election and make crap up is very frightening for the future because it indicates that he’s not ready to have a fair and free election, and that scares the heck out of me,” Abrams said before diving into Trump’s “whack-a-mole” numbers.

Abrams said:

So let’s go through the 42,000 people, he says, voted more than once in Nevada. This stems from testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee presented by a campaign attorney for Donald Trump. Except the claims, not shown publicly — the claim apparently stemmed from a report by the Republican National Committee’s chief data officer, Jesse Kamzol except the report lacked any methodology or underlying data. Carson City District Judge James Russell concluded that Kamzal’s data was not credible and he wrote that his methodology, quote, “had little to no information about or supervision over the origins of his data, the manner in which it had been matched, and what the rate of false positives would be.” Additionally, there was little or no verification of his numbers.

Abrams also torched the claim that dead people were headed to the polls to rig the election against Trump.

He said:

19,000 voters didn’t even live in Nevada, the judge wrote, “there’s no evidence to support a finding that election officials counted mail ballots from voters who also voted in other states.” One case used to support this claim included someone who saw voters arriving to vote with out-of-state license plates. That’s the proof. You tell me how many of you know people who live somewhere and have a license plate from a different state. The judge wrote this was not evidence proving that the voters were not eligible to vote in Nevada.

Abrams continued with Trump’s reposted claim that “non-citizens” also voted and stacked the deck against him.

He said:

And finally, the claim that 4,000 non-citizens voted. They apparently came to this by comparing DMV records of non-citizens to 2020 voter rolls, and a DMV spokesperson actually told a Nevada media entity at the time that it provided the Trump campaign with a list of the names and addresses of people who obtained a driver’s license or driver authorization card, Using immigration paperwork within the last five years, the DMV spokesperson also said the list provided was not proof of citizenship or non-citizenship because individuals could get citizenship and legally vote after obtaining a driver authorization card.

“So the president is lying to us again about the 2020 election,” Abrams concluded. “And it matters for what happens now.”

Watch above via The Dan Abrams Show.