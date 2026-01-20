Former Trump White House Lawyer Says ‘There’s Been a Significant Decline’ in the President’s Mental Faculties

Ty Cobb, who worked as a White House attorney in President Donald Trump’s first administration, said Trump’s cognitive decline is “palpable.”

On Tuesday, Trump held a whirlwind press conference that lasted more than 90 minutes. He repeated wild 2020 election conspiracy theories, raged at former CNN host Don Lemon, baselessly claimed that a witness to a fatal ICE shooting this month was a “paid agitator,” alleged that “pirating ships,” is the “only thing” Somalis are “good at,” said people in Washington, D.C. “can act like a real lover” after he deployed the National Guard there, dunked on former Special Counsel Jack Smith, and declared that “God is very proud” of the president’s first year back in office. When asked how far he would be willing to go to seize Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally, Trump replied, “You’ll find out.”

Hours later, Cobb appeared on The Beat on MS NOW, where he homed in on Trump’s Greenland remarks.

“Those are not the comments of a rational human being and certainly not presidential at all,” Cobb told host Ari Melber. “Likewise, yesterday you had the clear, deranged, demented, and insane note that he sent to the leaders of Norway, saying that because Norway, which has no control over the Nobel Peace Prize, hadn’t given it to him, that he was free to disregard peace and very interested in Greenland. I don’t think there’s anybody outside of the United States who believes that Trump is sane.”

“Since you’ve worked for him in the White House, when you make that reference to ‘sane,’ do you mean problems with how he approaches things that have long been there, or are you referring to some decline?” Melber asked.

“No, I think there’s been a significant decline,” Cobb responded. “He’s always been driven by narcissism. But I think the dementia and the cognitive decline are palpable, as do many experts, including many physicians.”

Melber issued a disclaimer noting that no doctor who has examined Trump has said the president is suffering from a cognitive disorder.

Cobb went on to allude to Trump amplifying a social media post that claimed that the “real threat” isn’t China or Russia, but the UN and NATO.

“That’s so un-American and so crazy that I think people understandably are very concerned,” Cobb said.

