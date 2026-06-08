Knicks Fans LOUDLY Boo Trump During National Anthem at Finals Game

President Donald Trump was showered with boos on Monday night at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Two weeks ago, Trump said he planned to attend a finals game at the Garden, which had not hosted a Finals game since 1999, when the Knicks lost to the Spurs in five games.

“I was invited to that,” the president said of Knicks owner James Dolan during a cabinet meeting on May 27. “They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think I’ll be going.”

During the singing of the national anthem on Monday by Avery Wilson, Trump appeared on the Jumbotron and on the TV screens of people at home. Upon appearing, the president was roundly booed by the MSG faithful. He also received a smattering of cheers.

WFAN host Evan Roberts posted a video from the MSG stands, where the boos were far more audible.

The Knicks, who are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, are looking for their first NBA title since 1973.

Ahead of Trump’s attendance, the Knicks told fans to arrive at the Garden at least two hours before tipoff because of “TSA-style screen procedures.” The team also said it would enforce a “strict no-bag policy.” Additionally, a security fence has been erected outside the venue, and a scheduled watch party outside MSG has been canceled. Moreover, the NYPD closed the streets between West 30th and West 35th from Sixth to Eighth Avenue. People in the area will not be allowed to travel east or west, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, adding that the security measures will remain in place whether the president leaves the game early or not.

The result was predictable, as fans dealt with long lines and general chaos outside the arena before the game.

Trump, who is originally from Queens, ditched New York and moved to Florida permanently after his first term. He is the only president to be elected from two different states.

Watch above via ABC.

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