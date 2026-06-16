Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) said Democrats need to “tone down the rhetoric” or they’ll create another Dietrich Bonhoeffer, an anti-Nazi activist pastor who was executed in World War II.

Gill joined Fox Business on Tuesday, where he discussed threats surrounding Freedom 250 events, which included a UFC fight card outside the White House this week. According to the Department of Justice, five people were arrested and charged for a plot to attack and kill government officials attending this week’s fight event.

Gill said both sides of the political aisle need to tone down the rhetoric, but particularly called out “the left.”

He said:

Well, I think the vice president is exactly right. We need both sides of the aisle, but particularly the left, to tone down the rhetoric. Listen, I that we can all agree or we all ought to be able to agree that political violence is always wrong, but the reality is whenever you have Democrats who are labeling Republicans Nazis every single day, calling ICE agents the Gestapo, you eventually expect something like this to happen. Somebody’s gonna listen to that and believe that they are the next Dietrich Bonhoeffer and act on that and that’s what we’re seeing here.

Bonhoeffer was a German pastor and anti-Nazi activist who was executed by the Nazis in 1945, just weeks before the end of World War II.

According to the FBI, a group procured weapons as part of the alleged plot to target government officials at Freedom 250.

“The FBI, our law enforcement partners and our U.S. Attorneys did what they do every day to make America Safe through quick response and vigilance in investigating, disrupting, and dismantling this alleged plan before it could be carried out,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “We will take immediate and aggressive action to identify and prosecute those who incite and plan acts of violence.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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