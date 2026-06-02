Mamdani Dodges Question on Whether Knicks Fans Should Boo Trump In Fawning Pablo Torre Interview

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) rejected answering a question on whether or not Knicks fans should boo President Donald Trump when he attends an NBA Finals game later this month.

Mamdani was asked what NY fans should do during a chummy 30-minute interview with journalist Pablo Torre on Tuesday.

“For Knicks fans contemplating booing the president — you’re very good at politics — what counsel would you offer them on hearing that they may be considering such a thing?” Torre asked.

“I think one of the things that I’ve learned is don’t give advice to other Knicks fans. they will make their own decisions,” Mamdani said. “I haven’t given anybody advice on how to respond to me.”

Torre chuckled as Mamdani skirted the question.

The 34-year-old mayor continued, “and you know, some people are happy when they see me, some people — they’re not feeling the vibe. That’s what it’s always going to be.”

Torre asked the question after Trump confirmed last week he plans on attending a Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

“Boy, what a team!” Trump said. “They win all their games. They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games.”

That happened the same day New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) attempted to mock Trump’s Knicks fandom — only to brick her quip.

Hochul said she’d like to see Trump name the starting lineup “from the 1993 championship team”… but the problem is the Knicks did not win the title that year. Any semi-knowledgable hoops fan — and especially a Knicks fan — could tell you the last time New York won the championship was in 1973.

Torre gushed over Mamdani during other parts of their conversation on Tuesday. He praised Mamdani for his “unprecedented” Eid outfit and raved “the city is horny!” — thanks largely to the Knicks playoffs run.

But his giddiness isn’t too surprising, considering Torre posted a picture alongside Mamdani and Hochul just days before the democratic socialist was elected mayor last year. Torre also had Mamdani on his show a few months before the 2025 election.

Watch above.

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