Minnesota Timberwolves Reporter Rejects ESPN’s Request to Use Social Media Video — Bashes Network for Layoffs

A Minnesota Timberwolves beat reporter accused ESPN of badgering him for permission to use a video he posted on social media, and bashed the network for layoffs.

On Sunday, Dane Moore was inside the Timberwolves’ locker room after their 117-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. While speaking to star guard Anthony Edwards, Moore asked him about defensive coverages he was seeing throughout the night.

Denver was sending a second defender at Anthony Edwards when he crossed court in today's game. Asked Ant, who used to be really frustrated by that look, about playing through that type of aggressive coverage. "I'm not mad at all because, at the end of the day, my 4 is better… https://t.co/lF58jWRhFL pic.twitter.com/YUgr93fu53 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 1, 2026

In the replies to that post, the ESPN PR team’s official account asked for permission to use the video across ESPN channels, saying that they had sent Moore a private message.

Hello, Dane! Please see your DMs for a message from us! — ESPNAssignmentDesk (@ESPNAssignDesk) March 2, 2026

Moore, however, was not interested in having ESPN use his work.

“You do not have permission to use it — as I’ve told you numerous times in DMs,” Moore said. “Shouldn’t have laid off all those reporters if you wanted locker room content.”

You do not have permission to use it — as I’ve told you numerous times in DMs. Shouldn’t have laid off all those reporters if you wanted locker room content. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 2, 2026

ESPN has seen major changes to its talent roster as a result of numerous rounds of layoffs. On the basketball side of things, the company stunned the industry when it let go of analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson — two-thirds of ESPN’s top broadcast team.

Beloved writer and podcast host Zach Lowe was laid off in September 2024, as well.

The company’s football talent also saw a great deal of movement, with a number of high-profile TV personalities getting cut. That included the likes of Robert Griffin III, Steve Young, and Keyshawn Johnson.

