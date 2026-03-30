Mika Brzezinski Torches Out of Touch Trump’s ‘Perilous’ Iran Op: ‘Never Served… In Fact Avoided It!’

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski accused President Donald Trump of being out of touch with the “perspective” of Americans, a “problem” that was reflected in his policymaking, as she torched him as someone who had “never waited” on airport security or “served this country.”

Brzezinski’s observation came after her co-host and husband Joe Scarborough warned that the president needed “truth tellers” at the White House who he “trusts” and “respects” enough to inform him on different issues.

The commentary followed a prolonged Department of Homeland Security funding standoff that halted wages for TSA agents across the country, concerns about rising grocery costs, and the Iran conflict. During a press gaggle on Air Force One on Sunday, the president insisted that negotiations with Iran were going well – even while the regime pushes back to deny the success of talks.

Responding to Scarborough, Brzezinski weighed in to argue that Trump was fundamentally removed from the everyday experience of Americans and that this was, in her view, a prevailing “problem”:

Let me talk about Iran, because at this moment with Iran, which some would describe as perilous, at the very least, you have a president with no one around him to give him any perspective at all, let alone say no and actually have an impact, a president who has never waited in a security line at the airport, never once in his life, a president who has never had to go to the grocery store or figure out how to buy a house, never once in his life. And at this moment with Iran, a president who has never served this country, who has never served this and, in fact, avoided it because of bone spurs. And so it is a problem of perspective that some might say is the issue with Iran and this very perilous moment that we are in. We are hoping that he will have a team around him and that they can work together on understanding the history of this situation, because the president can’t just say something to make it true about these negotiations.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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