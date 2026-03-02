‘I Never Get Bored’: Trump Lays Out His ‘Objectives’ and Timeline in Iran

President Donald Trump spoke about his ongoing military operation in Iran on Monday morning and promised he won’t “get bored” with the war before achieving his objectives, which he listed.

“Our country itself would be under threat, and it was very nearly under threat,” Trump said of the impetus behind launching the attack on Iran over the weekend.

“I was very proud to have knocked out the Iran nuclear deal by President Barack Hussein Obama. That was a horrible, horrible, dangerous document. They would have had nuclear weapons three years ago, and they would have used them. But I’ll not let that happen. For almost 47 years, this regime has been attacking the United States and killing Americans,” Trump continued, adding:

Every time you see someone with missing arms and legs, or a face that’s been absolutely shattered violently, it was almost certainly caused by an Iran roadside bomb. They were put there by General Soleimani, who was the father of the roadside bomb — very proudly, he thought. But I terminated him. And in my first term, this was our last best chance to strike what we’re doing right now and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime. And they are indeed sick and sinister.

And our objectives are clear. First, we’re going to have to do a lot of work: destroying Iran’s missile capabilities — and you see that happening on an hourly basis — and their capacity to produce brand new ones, and pretty good ones they make. Second, we’re annihilating their Navy. We’ve knocked out already 10 ships. They’re at the bottom of the sea. Third, we are ensuring that the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon — never going to have a nuclear weapon. I said that from the beginning. They’re never going to have a nuclear weapon. They were on the road to getting one legitimately through a deal that was signed foolishly by our country. And finally, we’re ensuring that the Iranian regime cannot continue to arm, fund, and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders.

And we thought we had a deal, but then they backed out. And they came back, and we thought we had a deal, and they backed down. I said, you can’t deal with these people. You’ve got to do it the right way.

Today, we grieve for the four heroic American service members who have been killed in action and send our love and support to their families. In their memory, we continue this mission with ferocious, unyielding resolve to crush the threat this terrorist regime poses to the American people — and a threat indeed it is.

We have the strongest and most powerful, by far, military in the world, and we will easily prevail. We’re already substantially ahead of our time projections. But whatever the time — it’s okay, whatever it takes — we will always— nd we have, right from the beginning, projected four to five weeks. But we have the capability to go far longer than that. We’ll do whatever — somebody said today, they said, “Oh, well, if the President wants to do it really quickly after that, he’ll get bored.” I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this. Do you agree with that, Pete? I don’t think there’s anything — Mr. General, I think there is nothing boring about it. Somebody actually said from the media, “I think he’ll get bored after about a week or two.” No, we don’t get bored. I never get bored. If I got bored, I wouldn’t be standing here right now. I guarantee you that — to go through what I had to go through.

We also projected four weeks to terminate the military leadership. And as you know, that was done in about an hour. So we’re ahead of schedule there by a lot.