JUST IN: Qatar Says It Shot Down Two Iranian Jets in Its Airspace

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported on Monday the latest details from the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict gripping the Middle East, including the breaking news that Qatar had shot down Iranian fighter jets.

Qatar, a longtime ally of both the U.S. and Iran in the region, has been targeted by Iran in retaliation for joint Israeli-U.S. airstrikes on numerous Iranian targets over the weekend, which have killed many top Iranian officials, including the country’s supreme leader.

Anchor Harris Faulkner introduced Yingst noting, “And on the Israeli side, their operation has dismantled 600 terrorist sites using 2,500 munitions and destroying 150 surface-to-surface missiles. More than 100,000 reservists have been mobilized in the effort. Chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst is with me from Israel in Tel Aviv, Trey.”

“Harris, I do want to start with some breaking news. We’ve learned from Qatar’s defense ministry the country shot down two Iranian jets that entered their airspace. We know that they’ve been receiving attacks from the Iranians, and they have been taking action not only now to shoot down jets but also incoming ballistic missiles,” Yingst reported, adding:

The Qataris have also ceased production of liquefied natural gas in their country for the first time in 30 years over these attacks. This comes as the war is expanding overnight. The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launching rockets into northern Israel. The Israelis responded with airstrikes against Beirut. You can see the smoke billowing from the Dahiya neighborhood of southern Beirut. As this is taking place, we know the Lebanese prime minister is calling on Hezbollah to stop the fire, but so far the Israelis say they have to keep the pressure up on this Iran-backed organization to discourage other proxies from joining into the fight. Throughout the day, across Israel, Iranian ballistic missiles have soared through the skies of this country. We watched as some of them were intercepted in the skies above. One missile, though, slamming into the southern city of Beersheba, where officials say at least 10 Israelis were wounded and taken to local hospitals. Israel’s prime minister speaking today from one missile impact site, warning the Iranians if they continue this fire, they’ll get hit hard in the capital of Tehran. And Harris, again, we do expect the coordination to continue at the highest level between the Israelis and the Americans. But with these Gulf countries taking direct fire from the Iranian regime, this conflict is expanding. Harris?

“I wrote down what you said about the Qataris and the natural gas. Talk to me a little bit more about that if you can. I mean, Iran obviously has been getting some critical infrastructure-type items from these countries that it’s now firing upon almost indiscriminately. It makes no sense,” continued Faulkner, noting that Iran has attacked many of its Gulf Arab neighbors over the weekend.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!