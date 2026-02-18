‘I Stand With Randy!’ GOP Congressman Lauds Rep. Fine’s ‘Courage’ in Saying Choice Between Dogs and Muslims is ‘Clear’

Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) praised Rep. Randy Fine’s (R-FL) controversial post about dogs versus Muslims on Newsmax, Tuesday, praising Fine’s “courage” and declaring that his remarks were “on the spot.”

Reacting on Newsmax’s Wake Up America to Democratic calls for Fine to be censured over the post, Harris said:

I think it’s ridiculous that the Democrats are calling for such action. Let’s face it, when she made that post [which Fine was responding to], she went back and tried to say well she was just kidding. There was no joking in that post. When you read that post, it was clear. Randy responded to that post and I support him. I think his post was on the spot and the reality is people don’t want to talk about the fact that what has happened to New York City is a shift like we’ve never seen before. We warned it was going to come and I think it’s a major, major concern, and listen, I stand with Randy and I’m very grateful for his courage.

Fine received backlash from both the left and right on Sunday after he wrote, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

The congressman was responding to a post by Palestinian-American activist Nerdeen Kiswani, which declared, “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

Fine doubled down on his remarks on Newsmax, Tuesday, calling the choice between Muslims and dogs “easy.”

“My post is in response to a major Muslim leader saying dogs should be forbidden from New York City because to some Muslims it bothers them,” he said. “Well, if they’re gonna make us choose between our dogs and them going home, the choice is easy.”

