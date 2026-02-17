Randy Fine Doubles Down After Being Asked About Widely-Denounced Dogs Vs. Muslims Post: ‘The Choice is Easy’

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) doubled down on Newsmax, Tuesday upon being asked about his widely-denounced post on dogs vs. Muslims.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s Wake Up America – the congressman’s first cable news interview since he received backlash for the social media post – host and former Trump administration official Marc Lotter pressed Fine about the controversy.

“You’ve taken some recent heat over an X post where you responded to a major New York City Muslim leader, who said that we have to give up our dogs because, quote, ‘NYC is coming to Islam.’ You responded, quote, ‘If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,'” said Lotter. “Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of many who called this, quote, ‘one of the most disgusting statements’ she’d ever seen. Congressman, I’d just like to give you an opportunity to respond to the congresswoman there.”

The congressman replied:

Well, I appreciate that. Look, here’s my view. It’s not enough for Democrats to think anyone who wants to come here illegally should be able to do that. They also think they should be able to get whatever free stuff they want. Now they are demanding that we change our values and how we live as Americans. My post is in response to a major Muslim leader saying dogs should be forbidden from New York City because to some Muslims it bothers them. Well, if they’re gonna make us choose between our dogs and them going home, the choice is easy and people should know Democrats like AOC are saying, “We are going to get rid of your dogs.” Americans need to keep that in mind when they go to vote in November.

Newsmax co-host Sharla McBride concluded, “Yeah, it’s really just a wild concept to think that people would have to actually give up their pets.”

Fine went viral on social media, Sunday after he wrote, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

While the congressman received more than 107,000 likes, the post was also condemned by many on both the left and right, including conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.

