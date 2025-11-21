Jack Posobiec Tussles With Mamdani In Oval Office Spat: You’re Gonna Tax ‘White’ Areas More?

Jack Posobiec, the MAGA influencer best known for spreading the Pizzgate conspiracy theory, tussled with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday during a press Q&A in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump met with Mamdani before the presser, during which he eventually called on Posobiec.

“Mr. President, I wanted to know one of the policies as well that Mayor-elect Mamdani talked a number of times about on the campaign was shifting the tax burden for property taxes from what he called minority communities to ‘white-based communities’ and putting more taxes on white people,” Posobiec began, adding:

I also noticed that in your acceptance speech you didn’t mention anything about America or Christians or white people in general. And so I didn’t know if that was one of the policies that you guys have spoken about.

Mamdani replied, “We focused on affordability. We focused on the cost-of-living crisis. What I will say is that I am very much interested in property tax reform because what we see right now in New York City is a system that is so inequitable that it can’t even stand up in court. And the president and I spoke about the importance of not only building more housing but also making sure that regulation of housing is something that is manageable to actually get through and not the cause of yet another weight that we see in our city.”

Posobiec pushed back, “But are you clear you’re continuing this idea of race-based property taxes?”

Mamdani insisted, “No, to be very clear–” Posobiec interjected, “That’s what you said,” as Mamdani added, “the use of the term was a description of neighborhoods, not a description of intent.”

“So, you intend to tax the whiter neighborhoods more?” Posobiec pressed.

“No, we intend to create a fair property tax system because we want a New York City that is not only fair and equitable, but also one that every New Yorker can afford,” Mamdani replied.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.