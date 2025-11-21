‘You Can Just Say Yes!’ Trump Saves Mamdani From Fox News Question About Calling Him a ‘Fascist’

President Donald Trump stepped in to save New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamadani as he was pressed on having previously branded the president a “fascist” – jokingly urging the Democrat to “just say yes.”

The question came quick during an amiable Oval Office presser on Friday after the pair met for the first time. As journalists put questions to Mamdani and Trump, the two remained civil and joked with one another, relaying that the meeting was positive after months of back and forth.

New York Post correspondent Stephen Nelson was first to grill Mamdani on his past comments, pressing him on whether he stands by statements calling Trump a “despot” who “betrayed the country” and promotes a “fascist agenda.”

Mamdani did not withdraw the comments but talked positively of his meeting with Trump, which he said was focused not on political disagreements but on their “shared purpose” of serving New Yorkers.

Trump joked: “I’ve been called much worse than a despot. So it’s not that insulting”.

Minutes later, after questions about Ukraine and affordability, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, however, rounded back on Mamdani’s “fascist” comment – refusing to let him off so easily and suggesting his answer was an admission he still held the view

“I want to clarify your answer to Stephen Nelson. He asked about your comment calling the president a ‘fascist,’ and your answer was: ‘President Trump and I have been clear in our positions and our views.’ Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?”

“I’ve spoken about –” Mamdani began, before Trump interjected to save him: “That’s OK, you can just say yes.”

“Okay, alright,” the mayor-elect said.

“It’s easier than explaining it,” the president laughed, slapping his arm in camaraderie.

Watch above via Fox News.