James Carville confidently predicted on Fox News that Democrats will pick up a “minimum” of 25 seats in the upcoming midterm elections.

The longtime Democratic strategist joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America where McEnany asked about a New York Times op-ed from David Plouffe, a once-advisor to former President Barack Obama, predicted a Democrat Party loss in 2028.

Plouffe wrote:

Right now, Democrats have no credible path to sustained control of the Senate and the White House. After the adjustments to the Electoral College map that look likely to come with the next census, the Democratic presidential nominee could win all the states won by Kamala Harris plus the blue wall of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and still fall short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win. An already unforgiving map becomes more so. This is equally true of the Senate.

Carville, who has warned Democrats against certain messaging like calling to abolish ICE, said at 81 years old he’s most concerned about the 2026 midterms. He confidently warned Fox News viewers that they should expect a “wipeout.”

“Frankly, it’s going to be a wipeout. Your viewers need to know that the Democrats are going to pick up at a minimum 25 seats, maybe as high as 45. In all likelihood, the Democrats will carry the Senate. So, and I think we’re shaping up very well for the 2028 election, but I don’t know, 2030 is, I’m 81, that might be on the other side of my horizon, to be frank with you,” he said.

“That’s a bold prediction,” McEnany said.

She argued that an “economic revival,” which would include inflation dropping, would turn things in Republicans’ favor.

“Well, I guess anything is possible,” Carville said, then blasting Trump for telling Reuters this week, “We should even have an election” because he’s been so successful during the first months of his term.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the comment as a joke from the president, as did McEnany.

“We might disagree on who’s going win, but I think you and I can agree we got to have the election, right? That’s the important thing, is to have it,” Carville said.

“No doubt. Trump agrees with that proposition. Trump talks in jest, as one person said, take him seriously, not literally. I think he might have said that just to trigger you, James,” McEnany joked.

Carville said:

Well, maybe, maybe so, but it would be a good idea if he clean it up and it’d be a good idea. Every Republican candidate who ran for every office would be asked, are you committed to have an election in November of 2026? Because you know, the president of United States says something and you say something about an election. That’s people have died for that. If you go to Arlington or you go there, any military cemetery, people died for free elections. I don’t think that’s a joke in matter. Honestly, I don’t, and I don’t think you do either, Kayleigh.

