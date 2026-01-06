James Carville Says U.S. ‘Would Be Ripe for Invasion’ if It Were Legal to ‘Overturn a Massively Corrupt Regime’ 

Democratic strategist James Carville said if it were legal to invade a country simply because its government is corrupt, the U.S. would qualify.

U.S. forces invaded Venezuela on Saturday and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who were indicted on drug trafficking charges. They pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as interim president, and President Donald Trump reportedly has a list of demands for Rodriguez to meet, or else he’ll send a “second wave” to Venezuela. The president stated that he wants U.S. oil companies to rebuild the Latin American country’s oil sector, and that they could be “reimbursed” by U.S. taxpayers.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Beat on MS NOW, Carville responded to a Reuters poll showing only one-third of Americans support the invasion.

“Who benefits from this operation?” he asked. “We’re doing all this. Who’s gonna be a winner? Is a deputy sheriff in some rural Iowa [town] gonna be the winner here? Is a dental hygienist in Western Montana gonna be the winner here? I don’t think so.”

Carville went on to say the invasion could ultimately destabilize world order, stating that if a corrupt regime ipso facto meets the criteria for being overthrown, the U.S. would qualify:

It’s not gonna affect your life. In fact, it could very well adversely affect your life because we’re saying, “International order doesn’t matter.” Anybody could– look, if it was legitimate to invade a corrupt, an attempted authoritarian nation, we better get troops on San Francisco and Boston and all up and down the east and west coast, because we would be ripe for invasion if somebody wanted to overturn a massively corrupt regime, which is, in my opinion, what we have here right this minute. And I think it’s unfolding right in front of us.

On Tuesday, Trump announced he will sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, and added that the “money will be controlled by me.”

