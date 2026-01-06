James Carville cracked up on MS NOW after sitting through clips of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) trash President Donald Trump.

Carville joined Ari Melber on The Beat on Tuesday, where the host cited polling showing division among Republicans on Trump’s operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, both now facing narco-terrorism charges in the United States. Trump has since insisted the United States will “run” Venezuela for a period of time.

Melber played clips of both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Graham criticizing Trump on the topic of foreign policy before their support.

“I don’t think he has a clue about anything,” Graham said in 2015.

In a more recent clip from Air Force One post-Maduro capture, Graham praised Trump for the Venezuela operation.

“Every administration has been saying he’s a threat to our country, he’s a bad guy. This is the first guy that’s actually done something about it,” the senator said.

In another 2015 clip, Graham accused Trump of “empowering” America’s enemies and putting diplomats “at risk.”

“Lindsey Graham is always good for a good laugh,” a chuckling Carville said. “I mean, that guy is the greatest political pretzel I’ve seen in all of my time in politics. I mean, he really is. He can get himself all contorted into God-knows-whatnot.”

Carville went on to blast Trump’s Venezuela operation, which administration officials have described as a police action, as Maduro had been previously indicted in the United States. The longtime Democratic strategist argued oil executives will benefit from Trump’s move, but voters about costs and inflation won’t.

“I’ll tell you who’s not involved in this operation in any way is… anybody who might have thought they were voting for Donald Trump because he cared about their lives, he cared about the cost of living, or their wages, or their health care, or anything else. You’re not part of this deal, junior,” he said.

