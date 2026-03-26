Jimmy Kimmel Mocks JD Vance With STD Jab Amid Report Iran Wants VP to Lead Talks

Jimmy Kimmel seized on reports that Iran would prefer Vice President JD Vance as a negotiator to President Donald Trump’s usual duo, special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, saying it’s like choosing betweeen “canker sores” and “herpes.”

During Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, the host expressed disbelief at suggestions Tehran viewed Vance as a more acceptable figure than Witkoff or Kushner after a report indicating Iran may favor Vance as an interlocutor in potential talks to end the ongoing conflict.

The White House rejected the claims as “utterly false,” calling it “a coordinated foreign propaganda campaign meant to undermine the president,” but that didn’t stop Kimmel from leaning in.

He began by roasting Trump’s usual diplomatic lineup: “It’s unclear what, if any, actual conversations are happening with Iran, but one thing we do know is they won’t be happening with Jared Kushner, aka Sheldon Cooper’s evil twin. The Iranians have said they will not accept Jared Kushner or Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witoff, as negotiators.”

“You know, the Iranians have a nickname for Jared. They call him the sorrowful broomstick, which sounds better in Farsi, and it’s weird that the Iranians don’t want to negotiate with Trump’s son-in-law, whose primary job experience before this was holding Ivanka’s purse,” he added. “It seems very unfriendly.”

Instead, he said, referring to a CNN report citing anonymous sources, the Iranian regime wants “JD Vance to be the point person on talks.”

“Which is funny. I mean, this is the first time anyone’s ever wanted to talk to JD Vance,” he said.

He continued: “Even his wife Usha was like, ‘Are you sure they said JD?’”

“Source said that Iran sees JD Vance as a more acceptable diplomatic figure than Wiktoff and Kushner in the same way a canker sore is more acceptable than herpes,” he joked, adding: “But do you know how much you have to suck for someone to demand you be replaced by JD Vance?”

Watch above via ABC.

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