Fetterman Rips Democrats for Creating ‘Mass Chaos’ With Government Shutdown: ‘All We’ve Done Is We’ve Punished TSA’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) tore into his Democratic colleagues for shutting down the government on Wednesday, arguing that they had only “punished” TSA agents and created “mass chaos” at airports around the country.

“It’s always wrong to shut the government down,” Fetterman told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo during an appearance on Cuomo. “I don’t care if it’s the Republicans or the Democrats behind it.”

He continued, “I’m traveling every year and I talk to TSA agents and uniformly they are desperate, they are angry, and they are exasperated. I’m like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ We just don’t get it. I mean, these are not rich people. They make around $50,000 a year. That used to be, or should be, our wheelhouse. These are the kind of people that we should be fighting for, and now we’re talking about affordability, and now we’re denying them to their paychecks.”

“And we knew going into it that shutdown of DHS would have zero impact on forcing any kinds of changes at ICE, and that’s where we are right now,” Fetterman concluded. “So what is it that we really get out of it? You know, all we’ve done is we’ve punished TSA and other employees under DHS and made us less safe, and now creating mass chaos in our air traffic system across America.”

During his time in the Senate, Fetterman has increasingly aligned himself with Republicans.

Most recently, Fetterman was the only Senate Democrat voting to confirm President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, who Fetterman praised as a “good dude.”

This month, the senator also accused Democrats of being “governed by TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome].”

Reacting this week to his total collapse in support among Democrats, Fetterman acknowledged that he was “more popular with Republicans” than with the Democrats who voted him into office.

Watch above via NewsNation.

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