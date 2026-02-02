Karl Rove Torches Trump for Bragging About the Economy: ‘Last Year We Lost 70,000 Manufacturing Jobs’

Legendary GOP operative Karl Rove scolded President Donald Trump for continuing to boast about his economic record during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

The commander-in-chief published a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Friday titled “My Tariffs Have Brought America Back,” in which he argued that the taxes he’s imposed on imports “have created an American economic miracle.”

“We are quickly building the greatest economy in the history of the word,” insisted Trump.

On Sunday, host Shannon Bream turned to Rove and observed that Trump believes “he’s proving the haters wrong.

“Yeah, well the problem is we need to go back to essentials, Olivia put her finger on it. He’s making the same mistake Joe Biden made: ‘Bidenomics is working.’ That piece in The Wall Street Journal is: ‘the economy is great.’ That’s not what people feel. Last year we lost 70,000 manufacturing jobs. We lost 145,000 blue collar jobs. There’s a great deck put out today by the Washington consultant and prognosticator Bruce Millman. Blue-collar consumer confidence is at a record low since 1976 when they began asking the question. The top 20 percent of the of the American population is responsible for 75 percent of the GDP. The bottom 80 percent is responsible 25 percent of GDP,” replied Rove, who continued:

The lower income households are bearing a bigger burden of inflation because of things that they have to pay for like rent and utilities have risen higher. Back to essentials, three things. Biden put us in a deep hole, we’re working hard to get it out. Here’s the success we’ve had so far, but we got more to do. And what I’ve got to do is A, B, C, D. Not everything is hunky-dory. It conflicts with what you feel. Get where people are, and where people are is they’re willing to accept that good things are happening. They’re willing accept if he explains what he’s done, but they want to hear most important of all, you know we’re still in a bad place, and you got more things you want to get done.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!