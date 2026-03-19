Fox Host Grills Stephen Miller on Trump Being ‘Shocked’ by Attacks — Sends Him Into Ramble Mode

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sent Trump Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller into ramble mode when she grilled him about Trump saying he was “shocked” by Iran’s retaliatory strikes.

Trump told reporters on Monday that the Iranian retaliation “shocked” him and his administration when he was asked a question about soaring gas prices:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Look what happened. In the last two weeks, they weren’t supposed to go after all these other countries in the Middle East. Those missiles were set to go after them. So, they hit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait. Nobody expected that. We were shocked.

Miller was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, during which Ingraham bluntly asked why the administration didn’t “anticipate this and inform the president,” prompting Miller to patter for two minutes on what Trump really meant:

INGRAHAM: Well, so — I mean, we didn’t anticipate everything. I mean, he said we didn’t anticipate that, which nothing necessarily wrong with that, but we do have military planners who spend an enormous amount of time and money gaming out these war plans, Stephen — whether how long it’s going to take us to clear the strait when we don’t have mind sweeping capabilities that we used to have, we kind of slowly but surely given them away. And the fact that Iran is going to strike other countries in the region.

You know, we spent a lot on this. Why didn’t they anticipate this and inform the president of those facts?

MILLER: I think you’re — you’re saying something very different, Laura. What the president is talking about is the fact that Iran revealed itself by presetting its missiles to strike at nations that in many cases were its friends, at least if not its friends, that were non-combatants in the Middle East. And what that revealed, the president’s point is what that revealed about the Iranian regime that it underscores their blood lust, their bloodthirst, how reckless they are, how dangerous they are. What would it — what it would look like if they pursued a nuclear weapon while they had the capability to shoot missiles in which they were heading towards at far more distant targets all across Europe, all across the Middle East, eventually into the United States, again while pursuing a nuclear weapon.

But from a military planning standpoint, this has been exquisite, Laura. You talk about military planning. A big part of military planning is having the defensive weapons necessary to shoot down those Iranian missiles. So, what we’re not talking about is it’s American planning, American imaging, American weaponry that is shooting down those Iranian drones, that is shooting down those Iranian missiles, that is killing those launchers.

It’s Iranian — it’s the Iranians that are being overwhelmed at every single step along the way. The United States had exquisite intelligence that you are now seeing about their plans, their capabilities, their preparations, the locations of their resources, their launchers, their military bases, their commanders’ headquarters.

INGRAHAM: They’re getting help from Russia. Yeah, they’re getting help from Russia as well, we understand. Did we anticipate that?

MILLER: We, of course, we — we anticipated that, of course, Iran would try to reach out to anybody they thought that could help them. But the bottom line is that our capabilities are so far beyond anyone else’s in the world — as we’ve seen with Midnight Hammer, as we’ve seen with Absolute Resolve, as we’re seeing now with Epic Fury.

It’s very important that nobody in the United States be gaslit by the Iranian propaganda.

The IRGC has been crushed. Their leadership is dying. Their ability to project their power is waning by the day. Their command structure is being ripped apart.