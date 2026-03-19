Mysterious Drones Spotted Over Military Base Housing Hegseth and Rubio: Report

Several drones of unknown origin were spotted over the U.S. military base housing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday night, leading officials to consider moving the Trump cabinet secretaries for their own safety.

The drones were spotted over Fort Lesley J. McNair at one point over the past 10 days, the paper reported, citing three officials briefed on the matter.

The situation led to a White House summit to figure out a response, including the possibility of moving Hegseth and Rubio to another location.

Hegseth and Rubio were ultimately not moved, according to the report.

“The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told the Washington Post.

Fort McNair is located less than four miles away from the White House.

Several Trump officials have been moved to military facilities over the past few months, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and top Trump adviser Stephen Miller. Former Homeland Security honcho Kristi Noem was moved to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the summer “for her own safety.”

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