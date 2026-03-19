Bill O’Reilly Says Tulsi Gabbard ‘Has Lost All Credibility’ With Trump: ‘She Won’t Be There Much Longer’

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly told NewsNation on Wednesday that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had “lost all credibility” with President Donald Trump and would not be in her position for “much longer.”

In an interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, O’Reilly said, “I don’t particularly care about Tulsi Gabbard and whatever she’s doing. I know she has a title there, but I also know she was not involved with the Iranian situation at all. Ratcliffe and his CIA run that show.”

O’Reilly then claimed, “The reason that Ms. Gabbard was not involved was that she opposed Venezuela. She opposed going in and removing Maduro. Once she did that, she lost all credibility with Donald Trump. Now, why she’s still there, I don’t know. She won’t be there much longer, and that DNI doesn’t have any power right now in the Iranian situation.”

“I was busy down here in Washington, and I’ll tell you why,” he concluded. “I got very, very good information.”

O’Reilly made the claim after interviewing Trump ally and prominent Iran war advocate Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has frequently appeared at Trump’s side in recent months.

Gabbard’s standing in the Trump administration was questioned this week after her former chief of staff, Joe Kent, resigned from his position as the Trump-appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center in protest over the president’s ongoing war against Iran.

In a statement following Kent’s resignation, Gabbard criticized Kent’s assertion that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States.

Despite rumors, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted on Wednesday that Gabbard still had Trump’s “full confidence” and would not be next on the chopping block.

Watch above via NewsNation.

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