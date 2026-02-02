The Today Show opened, on Monday, by covering what host Craig Melvin called “a deeply personal story for us — as Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, has vanished.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing at noon Sunday, after last being seen at her home late Saturday. Pima County, AZ Sheriff Chris Nanos said — in a Sunday evening news conference — that investigators had “grave concern” after examining the scene of her last known whereabouts.

Melvin read a statement from his colleague at the outset of the show’s report.

“I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support right now our folks remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” Savannah Guthrie said in a statement on behalf of her family. “We thank law enforcement for the hard work on this case, and encourage anyone anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.”

After noting that Nancy Guthrie, according to the Pima County sheriff, does not have cognitive issues, Melvin brought in NBC News correspondent Tom Winter — who covers crime and security — to talk about the scale of the search efforts.

“They were able to get out helicopters last night that use infrared cameras,” Winter said. “They’ve got drones up. They’ve enlisted the help of the customs and border protection – obviously not too, too far from the border there in Mexico. They have some special resources. The FBI is also aware of this case as well, just given the nature of what they found of the scene. That’s what’s got them so concerned.”

Watch above, via NBC.

