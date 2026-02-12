President Donald Trump and administration officials make it clear as day, almost every day, that they are not fans of CNN, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to sharing a clip from the network to back voter ID laws.

Leavitt shared a clip on Thursday of CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten declaring, “The bottom line is this: voter ID is not controversial in this country.”

“So why are Democrats in Congress voting against requiring photo ID to vote in any federal elections?” Leavitt asked in the post to X.

So why are Democrats in Congress voting against requiring photo ID to vote in any federal elections?

Enten reported numbers last week showing that favorability for voter ID requirements is more aligned with the administration than with Democrats today.

According to Pew Research Center numbers, support for voter ID requirements has gone from 76% in 2018 to 83% in 2025. Those 2025 numbers also show that more than 70% of Democrats support voter ID laws.

Enten also referred to polling averages to dispel arguments that voter ID laws are discriminatory toward minorities. According to the survey, more than 80% of Latino voters support voter ID, and more than 70% of Black voters feel the same.

“A photo I.D. To vote is not controversial in this country. It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race,” Enten said, noting the majority of Americans agree with rapper Nicki Minaj, a MAGA supporter who has pushed for voter ID requirements.

“What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!!” she wrote. “Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!!” Minaj posted to X earlier this month.



Democrats in Congress have been almost universally opposed to the SAVE Act, which would require photo ID at polling stations. The bill passed the House in a vote of 218 to 213, with one Democrat — Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) — joining Republicans. The bill now faces a likely uphill battle to pass the Senate.

Watch above via CNN.

