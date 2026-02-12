NEW POLL: Trump Approval Crashes To 36 In AP Survey — Getting Clobbered on Deportation Crackdown

President Donald Trump’s approval took a hit in the latest Associated Press poll, dropping to 36 percent amid overwhelmingly unpopular deportation operations.

Trump’s polling on the economy has cratered over the past year, and his overall approval numbers have followed suit — he’s at 39 percent in a new NBC News poll and 37% in the latest The Economist/YouGov survey.

But he’s even lower in the most recent AP poll. Just 36 percent approve of Trump, while 62 percent disapprove.

According to the pollster, immigration enforcement has taken a steep drop since last spring:

Trump’s approval on immigration appears to have fallen among independents since last spring, from 37% in March 2025 to 23% in the new poll. There is greater variability in surveying small groups, like independents, which creates more uncertainty about the magnitude of changes. About 6 in 10 independents now say Trump has “gone too far” in deporting immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, an apparent increase from 46% in an AP-NORC poll in April. Most U.S. adults, including independents, have an unfavorable view of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly referred to as ICE. Overall, only about 3 in 10 U.S. adults have a favorable view of the agency, the AP-NORC poll found. There is an large partisan gap, with independents much closer to Democrats than Republicans. Only about 1 in 10 Democrats and roughly 2 in 10 independents have a favorable view of ICE, compared to about 7 in 10 Republicans.

Public disapproval of ICE is historically high at 60%, “a significant increase from 2018 when 37% held an unfavorable view.”

The poll also found rough sledding for Trump on the economy, but still about the same as it has been over the past year. In the latest poll, 39 percent said they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, versus 59 percent who disapprove.

One silver lining for Trump, relatively speaking, is that while his support has slid among independents, his support among Republicans has remained strong.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!