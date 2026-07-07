Kimmel Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Skewers Trump’s State Fair Turnout: ‘More People at My DUI Trial’

Tiffany Haddish used her turn behind the Jimmy Kimmel Live! desk to mock President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., taking repeated shots at the size of the crowd that gathered on the National Mall for the America 250 festivities.

The comedian and actress opened Monday night’s show by noting how Americans across the country had been celebrating the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, saying that one rodeo event in California had even celebrated with “a patriotic metaphor” – cutting to a viral clip of a skydiver carrying an American flag who crashed into a stand.

Haddish then revisited Trump’s promise that the Great American State Fair would be “packed to the brim” before cutting to television footage showing reporters describing a big turnout over images of small crowds.

The montage ended with one visitor being asked what he thought of the fair, to which he replied: “Not much, this is terrible.”

“I’mma be honest with y’all. There was more people at my bat mitzvah,” she joked before following it with, “I am going to be real honest with you – there was more people at my DUI trial.”

Trump’s delayed Independence Day address gave Haddish another opening to target the president’s supporters: “Trump was forced to delay his Fourth of July speech due to the hot and stormy weather. In fact, some MAGA fans had to seek shelter in the African-American history museum.”

The crowd applauded, to which Haddish followed: “You’re welcome, again.”

“It was so hot outside, a bunch of white grandpas had to learn about Frederick Douglass,” the comedian jibed as the crowd laughed, before she added: “Found out that was their cousin.”

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!