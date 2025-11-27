NBC News legend Al Roker got a surprise with a little birthday girl named Elliot when he awarded her a Golden Ticket to see the Rockettes in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Roker is a fixture at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, during which he mixes with the crowds, the participants, and sometimes with presidents. He was on hand again this year for NBC’s coverage of the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In the former category, the legendary weatherman and television personality had a funny moment with little Elliot when he asked her if she was excited to win tickets to see the Rockettes:

NBC’S AL ROKER: Up here. This is Elliot. Hi Elliot. So how old are you? Today’s your birthday? SEVEN-YEAR-OLD PARADE ATTENDEE ELLIOT: Yeah. NBC’S AL ROKER: Happy birthday! And how old? SEVEN-YEAR-OLD PARADE ATTENDEE ELLIOT: Seven. NBC’S AL ROKER: Seven! We and are you excited to see the Rockettes? SEVEN-YEAR-OLD PARADE ATTENDEE ELLIOT: (NODS) Yeah. Would you be? Well guess what, Elliot? We’ve got a very special something for you. Look here. You’ve got a golden ticket! You get to see the the the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes! Are you excited? SEVEN-YEAR-OLD PARADE ATTENDEE ELLIOT: I did that yesterday. NBC’S AL ROKER: You did it yesterday! Oh my golly! Well you get to see them again! SEVEN-YEAR-OLD PARADE ATTENDEE ELLIOT: Yay! NBC’S AL ROKER: Yay! Happy birthday, sweetheart. Say hi to Hoda and Savannah! SEVEN-YEAR-OLD PARADE ATTENDEE ELLIOT: Hello! NBC’S AL ROKER: Hello. Happy Thanksgiving. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Hey, we saw her yesterday!

