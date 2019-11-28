comScore

Watch Al Roker Yell at Sentient Stick of Butter During Thanksgiving Parade

By Charlie NashNov 28th, 2019, 1:23 pm

NBC Today‘s weather anchor Al Roker yelled at a man dressed as a stick of butter during the Thanksgiving parade on Thursday.

As the Butter Man walked into Roker’s shot, the weather anchor shoved him and shouted, “I hate to butter you up but you’ve gotta move on… Go on, get out of here you butter! Ah! I can’t believe it’s not butter!”

It wasn’t Roker’s only interaction with the Butter Man during the parade, with the man seemingly desperate to appear in Roker’s shots.

The internet reacted accordingly.

Watch above via NBC.

