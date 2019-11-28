Watch Al Roker Yell at Sentient Stick of Butter During Thanksgiving Parade

NBC Today‘s weather anchor Al Roker yelled at a man dressed as a stick of butter during the Thanksgiving parade on Thursday.

As the Butter Man walked into Roker’s shot, the weather anchor shoved him and shouted, “I hate to butter you up but you’ve gotta move on… Go on, get out of here you butter! Ah! I can’t believe it’s not butter!”

Roker did a shove to a butter pic.twitter.com/O39z1ofAap — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 28, 2019

It wasn’t Roker’s only interaction with the Butter Man during the parade, with the man seemingly desperate to appear in Roker’s shots.

“And that’s why everybody loves clowns”

Al Roker dragging this stick of butter is all I’m thankful for this year. #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/c4rovA4vX3 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) November 28, 2019

The internet reacted accordingly.

Al Roker is on my TV yelling at a man dressed as a stick of butter. “get outta here, ya butter!” — David Sims (@davidlsims) November 28, 2019

‘I can’t believe it’s not butter!’ yells Al Roker in this – the true opening to the Thanksgiving Holiday…. pic.twitter.com/9AfpBiH7GZ — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) November 28, 2019

AL ROKER AND THIS BUTTER MAN!! They finna fight in the second hour. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/Hqqfuqvkq6 — April is #StillWithKap (@ReignOfApril) November 28, 2019

Al Roker just got accosted by an anthropomorphic stick of butter and had to shove him off screen before frantically cutting to commercial I don’t understand why more people don’t watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) November 28, 2019

Watch above via NBC.

