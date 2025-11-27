CNN Hypes Trump Turkey Pardon With Cornucopia Of Cutesy Thanksgiving Puns

CNN pulled out the stops to ensure their previews of President Donald Trump’s Turkey Pardon speech were stuffed with enough Thanksgiving puns to feed a multitude.

Among the many traditions surrounding Thanksgiving, there are several that are particular to politics: the preparations for arguments with family members, the vows not to argue, even the estrangement over politics that has crept in over the years, and the politics of dinner prices.

Then there’s the presidential turkey pardon, an event that is normally the occasion for light-hearted jokes — some lighter than others — and puns galore.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein took the puns to 11 as she previewed Trump’s speech with some over-the-top wordplay:

BLITZER: CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein is over at the White House. Betsy, this is, what, the 78th national Thanksgiving turkey presentation over there. But you’re hearing this year’s ceremony will be a little different. BETSY KLEIN, CNN SENIOR REPORTER: Right, Wolf. We have seen President Trump really lean in to his clemency powers in his second term, doling out pardons to George Santos, January 6 Capitol rioters, Rudy Giuliani, and today it is Gobble and Waddle. These two Thanksgiving turkeys will be pardoned by the president moments from now. And we saw Gobble in the Briefing Room just moments ago. That turkey declined to comment on the matter. But this is really a very fun event amid so much instability around the world, political upheaval. We have seen President Trump really lean in to the Thanksgiving roast in years past. Expect him to make a cornucopia of jokes. He’s going to appeal to his baste and really make much ado about stuffing today. This year is going to be a little bit different. According to the office of the first lady, just one of these turkeys is going to receive the official ceremonial pardon. They asked Americans to cast their votes via text message for either Gobble or Waddle, Gobble emerging victorious. These turkeys rode the gravy train here to the White House from North Carolina. We will have to see if they ruffle any feathers, as live animals can be a little unpredictable. BROWN: All right, Betsy Klein, thanks so much.

