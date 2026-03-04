Matt Schlapp Suggests Iranian Schoolgirls Killed in Airstrike Are Better off Dead Than ‘In a Burka’ 

Matt Schlapp, the head of the influential Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, suggested that the Iranian schoolgirls who died in an airstrike are better off dead than alive under the current government.

The U.S. and Israel have carried out more than 2,000 strikes inside Iran since Saturday, when it commenced a bombing campaign that President Donald Trump has said could last for at least five weeks. Among the first buildings hit was an elementary school for girls in southern Iran. At least 175 people – mostly young girls – were killed in the bombing, according to the Iranian government.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that the administration is “investigating” the bombing, a response echoed by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

On Wednesday’s edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host suggested that the school may have been hit by Iranian fire.

“I just think you need to get your facts,” Piers Morgan told Peter Beinart, editor-at-large at Jewish Currents and a critic of the war.

“Piers, even if it was an Iranian missile that was fired in response to the attack from Israel and the United States, even if it was an Iranian missile, those girls would still be alive today if the United States and Israel had not launched the attack,” Beinart replied. “So, you are right, we don’t know who launched the missile. But we know that if the U.S. and Israel had not attacked a country that poses no serious threat to them – Israel has hundreds of nuclear weapons, America has thousands – that those girls would be alive.”

“They’d be alive in a burka,” Schlapp interjected. “This is… a barbaric society.”

Morgan cut off Schlapp to continue making his point.

Women and girls in Iran are not required to wear a burka, which covers the entire body. They are required by law to wear a hijab, which covers the head and neck.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!