Mike Johnson Stands and Applauds After Trump Says ‘Congressional Action Won’t Be Necessary’ on New Tariffs

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) dutifully stood and applauded as President Donald Trump hyped his new mechanism for unilaterally levying tariffs, for which he claimed, “Congressional action will not be necessary.”

Trump slammed the Supreme Court for striking down his unconstitutional global tariffs last week, but promised they will remain in place and foreign countries will continue to negotiate with him.

Other nations “will continue to work along the same successful path that we had negotiated before the Supreme Court’s unfortunate involvement. So despite the disappointing ruling, these powerful country-saving — it’s saving our country, the kind of money we’re taking in — peace-protecting — many of the wars I’ve settled was because of the threat of tariffs,” Trump said, adding:

I wouldn’t have been able to settle them without it. Will remain in place under fully approved and tested alternative legal statutes. And they have been tested for a long time. They’re a little more complex, but they’re actually probably better, leading to a solution that will be even stronger than before. Congressional action will not be necessary. It’s already time-tested and approved. And as time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid for by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax, taking a great financial burden off the people that I love. Moving forward, factories, jobs, investment, and trillions and trillions of dollars will continue pouring into the United States of America because we finally have a president who puts America first. I put America first. I love America.

Johnson rose along with Vice President JD Vance and the rest of the Republicans in the chamber to applaud the line, despite the fact that Congress will have to vote to continue Trump’s latest round of tariffs.

Trump used Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to levy an additional 15% global tariff on the U.S.’s trading partners following the Supreme Court’s ruling. Section 122 requires Congress to vote on keeping the levies in place after 150 days and is all but certain to be challenged in court as the Constitution solely empowers Congress to levy tariffs.

