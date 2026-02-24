President Donald Trump took some swipes at Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after he was surprised to find himself earning applause from Democratic lawmakers during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

During his speech, the president announced a forthcoming plan that helps provide private sector workers get “matching contributions” to their retirement. Trump said there is a “gross disparity” between private sector and public sector workers saving for retirement.

Trump was met mostly with silence from Democrats during the night (and repeated standing ovations from Republicans), but multiple Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Chris Coons (D-DE), stood and applauded for the president’s idea of his administration guaranteeing “matching contributions” to 401ks.

Trump was surprised to see Democrats applauding and then pressed them to pass the Stop Insider Trading Act while insulting Pelosi. The congresswoman has been at the center of debates about lawmakers and their families trading stock. Pelosi’s family portfolio has amassed millions upon millions in the stock market. The trading is tracked by apps and elsewhere.

“They stood up for that. I can’t believe. I can’t believe it. Did Nancy Pelosi stand up, if she was here? Doubt it. Pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay,” Trump said on Tuesday.

Pelosi was seen in attendance at the event.

Trump added later, “I wasn’t sure even if anyone on that side would applaud. I’m very impressed. Thank you. I’m very impressed.”

Pelosi said in July that she supported legislation banning congressional stock trading.

Trump and Pelosi have a rocky history when it comes to State of the Union addresses. In 2020, Pelosi was seated behind the president at his State of the Union speech, and famously stood and ripped it up in front of cameras when he finished speaking.

Watch above via CNN.

