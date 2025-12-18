Morning Joe Crew Mocks Trump’s ‘Out of Touch’ Speech: ‘Are You Going to Believe Trump or Your Lying Eyes?’

MS NOW’s Morning Joe crew mocked President Donald Trump’s “crazy” holiday speech claims on the economy as “out of touch,” and warned voters would instead “believe” what they were seeing with their “eyes” and feeling in “their wallets” on Thursday.

Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night in a televised speech from the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room to attack former President Joe Biden as the cause of high prices and economic distress while touting his accomplishments over the past year, claiming his administration had already reversed the country’s economic fortunes.

On Thursday morning, the Morning Joe crew rounded on the speech as they accused the president of pushing “one exaggeration after another” that they claimed would not fool anyone.

Host Joe Scarborough began: “When you say in some places in America you go and gas is $1.50 a gallon or whatever, he said, people drive out of their front door in their trucks and they turn and they say $3, $3.20, like, it’s like you don’t need, like Politifact to fact check most of this stuff. He’s saying he’s still on this whole greatest economy ever kick.”

He continued: “No, gas is around $3 a gallon everywhere you go. Inflation’s not down. He can say inflation’s down. Inflation is exactly where it was when he took office.”

He then launched into a mocking tirade against Trump’s boast to have reduced drug prices by “400 to 600%.”

“If you cut the cost of something by 100%, it’s now free!” Scarborough laughed. “If you cut it by 200%, you’re giving me double my money and what I would normally pay! Instead of buying insulin for my son, they’re going to pay me! And then when you say, ‘Some cases I’m cutting at 500, 600 times’ – well, that’s a multiplier effect!”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire jibed that “the president lost his battle with the teleprompter yesterday” and asked why it felt like Trump was “shouting.”

“I think in part it felt to me almost as if he was trying to desperately convince the American people, ‘Hey, things are going great’, maybe even trying to convince himself of that, because things have not been going well,” he followed, before contesting Trump’s claims to have reduced inflation.

Scarborough joined in: “Well, if you live in America and you’re paying the prices you’re having to pay for groceries and for electricity and for, you know, new homes or the houses that you’re renting or for new or used cars, you know, it’s back to what we’ve been saying: Are you going to believe Donald Trump or your lying eyes?”

“People are going to believe their eyes,” he added. “They’re going to believe their wallets. They’re going to believe their bank accounts. They’re going to believe, you know, the struggles that are continuing.”

The host continued to suggest that Trump’s speech was a Hail Mary play in the face of negative polling numbers, citing Wednesday’s NPR-Marist data, but that he still couldn’t understand why the president pushed “clearly false” claims and “exaggerated in ways that you didn’t need [CNN’s resident fact-checker] Daniel Dale to fact check it for you.”

Scarborough argued that Trump could have focused on success in closing the border “but he didn’t.”

“One exaggeration after another exaggeration after another exaggeration, which, as I said, works if you’re running against the other guy who’s in office, does not work when you are the one in office,” he concluded.

Co-host Willie Geist noted that “members are skipping town after today’s session” to go home for the holidays: “You can bet they’ll be hearing from their voters. I mean, the polls, the American people are very clear. They tell us in poll after poll after poll and interview after interview after interview that they are not feeling what Donald Trump is describing in this country, just full stop, that things are too expensive, that inflation is bad, that groceries cost too much.”

Watch above via MS NOW.