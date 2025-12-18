Joe Scarborough Compares Trump to Elementary School Kid in Scorching Take on Gauche White House Plaques

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump to a “third grade” elementary school kid as he slammed new plaques installed at the White House, reportedly written by the president himself, attacking his predecessors.

The newly unveiled “Presidential Walk of Fame” which stretches along corridors connecting the Oval Office to the South Lawn, features images of every former U.S. president accompanied, mostly, by barbed biographical plaques.

Barack Obama is described as “one of the most divisive political figures in American history,” while Bill Clinton’s plaque focuses not on his presidency but on Trump’s own triumphs, stating: “In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”

Even George W. Bush is not spared. His plaque rebukes the former Republican president for having “started wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, both of which should not have happened.”

Of particular note, former President Joe Biden’s portrait has been replaced entirely by a photograph of an autopen, accompanied by a plaque that reads: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst president in American history.”

Scarborough kicked off Thursday’s show by skewering the move, declaring “He’s putting up third grade plaques in the people’s White House. Might as well write it in crayons.”

He went on to highlight a New York Times report from last week on Trump’s enduring “obsession” with Biden:

You know, so the New York Times, even before the speech last night, had written an article about how absolutely obsessed Donald Trump is with Joe Biden. And they wrote that they actually counted during the first 50 days Donald Trump said Joe Biden’s name an average of 6.32 times per day. Think about that every day, per day. And then when he had that cabinet meeting last week where people said he was having a very hard time staying awake, when he was there and conscious, the Times said that he blurted out Joe Biden’s name eight times in 20 minutes. And here we are, this is over 300 days into Donald Trump’s second administration and it is just a constant obsession.

“But yeah, there is a crazy obsession with Joe Biden. Biden lives rent free in his head,” he added.

