‘How Can Any Republican Vote to Confirm Markwayne Mullin?’ Ann Coulter Bashes Trump DHS Nominee

Longtime conservative commentator and In Trump We Trust author Ann Coulter bashed Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, as he testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday.

Mullin was excoriated by Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) at the top of the proceedings over his celebration of a 2017 assault of Paul.

“Recently, Senator Mullin, if you have time to listen, you were confronted by constituents that were angry because you voted against my amendment to stop all funding for refugee welfare programs. Instead of explaining your vote to continue these welfare programs for refugees, you decided to transfer the blame. You told the media that I was a freaking snake, and that you completely understood why I had been assaulted. I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault that caused me so much pain, and my family so much pain. I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force. You might argue you were mad and upset about being confronted by your constituents,” said Paul, adding:

But Senator Mullin, your constituents are justifiably upset with you. By now, most of America knows that the Somali welfare fraud in Minnesota stole over $9 billion. But instead of defending your vote, you took to continue-, the vote to continue these refugee welfare programs, you chose to lash out at me. You went on to brag that you’d already told me, to my face, that you completely understood and approved of the assault. Well, that’s a lie. You got a chance today. You can either continue to lie, or you can correct the record. You have never had the courage to look me in the eye and tell me that the assault was justified. So today, you’ll have your chance. Today, I’ll give you that chance to clear the record. Tell it to my face, if that’s what you believe, tell it me today. Tell the world why you believe I deserve to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it. And while you’re at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents. Explain to the American public how a man who has no regrets about brawling in a Senate committee can set a proper example for over 250,000 men and women who work at the Department of Homeland Security.

Coulter directed her followers on X to watch the exchange that followed between the two, asking, “How can any Republican vote to confirm Markwayne Mullin after this exchange with Sen. Rand Paul?”

How can any Republican vote to confirm Markwayne Mullin after this exchange with Sen. Rand Paul? (Start at 7:30)https://t.co/FzzxQM2q2J — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 18, 2026

A longtime immigration hawk, Coulter later added, “AMAZINGLY, DHS nominee Markwayne Mullin voted AGAINST cutting welfare for noncitizens. Not years ago. that was his vote this month.”

AMAZINGLY, DHS nominee Markwayne Mullin voted AGAINST cutting welfare for noncitizens. Not years ago. that was his vote this month. https://t.co/FL0Eelfw9m — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 18, 2026

Paul’s takedown of Mullin was also celebrated by former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

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