‘Mother of God’: Stephanie Ruhle Blown Away When Speaker Johnson Says Women Can’t Mentally ‘Compartmentalize’

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle could not believe her ears when Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his wife offered some retrograde thoughts on women’s brains.

On Friday’s edition of The 11th Hour, Ruhle aired a snippet of an interview the speaker and his wife Kelly Johnson did with Katie Miller last month. During the exchange, Mike Johnson said women can’t mentally “compartmentalize.” The speaker’s wife agreed:

MIKE JOHNSON: Men and women are different in this way, is that men can compartmentalize things. KELLY JOHNSON: Men brains are like waffles. MIKE JOHNSON: Yes. KELLY JOHNSON: They have little compartments, and they can think on one little compartment at a time and close it. And men actually have a compartment that has nothing in it. So when you ask him, “What are you thinking about?” And he says, “Nothing,” he means it. MIKE JOHNSON: He means it. KELLY JOHNSON: He really is thinking about nothing. KATIE MILLER: He’s not thinking about like the Roman Empire? KELLY JOHNSON: Yeah. MIKE JOHNSON: Well there’s that, too. KELLY JOHNSON: There’s that, too. MIKE JOHNSON: There’s a whole compartment. KELLY JOHNSON: But women, we cannot do that. We are always thinking. In fact, our brains are like spaghetti.

The clip ended, and Ruhle reacted with disgust and a few words from Hail Mary:

Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. Are you kidding me? I mean, are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? But this is the speaker of the House. But this speaks to what we’re hearing, that GOP members, women in congress are saying. “Part of it is Mike Johnson’s– his beliefs, the way he thinks women, where they land in society, these women in Congress feel like they are being treated less than because of his views.” And I don’t know, I don’t interface with him. But when I watch an interview like that, I’m starting to think maybe they’re on to something.

A growing number of women in the House Republican conference have privately and publicly expressed frustration with Johnson’s leadership in recent months.

Shortly after being elected speaker in 2023, Johnson said his worldview boils down to: “Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it – that’s my worldview. That’s what I believe and so I make no apologies for it.”

