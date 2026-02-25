‘Nonsense!’ CNN Fact Checker Daniel Dale Rips Up Trump’s SOTU Attempt to Blame 11,000 ‘Murderers’ on Joe Biden

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale dismantled President Donald Trump’s explosive claim that former President Joe Biden’s “open borders” let in “11,888 murderers” using the federal government’s own data, and noted those numbers include people who entered the country under Trump’s first administration.

During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, Trump intensified his attacks on his predecessor’s border record and the Democratic Party, saying:

Under Biden and his corrupt partners in Congress and beyond, it reached a breaking point with the Green New Scam, open borders for everyone – they poured in by the millions and millions from prisons, from mental institutions, they were murderers, 11,888 murderers, they came into our country, you allowed that to happen.

Speaking on CNN on Wednesday, Dale was pressed on the allegation by anchor Wolf Blitzer, who asked whether there was “any truth to the claims.” The fact checker rejected the assertion as “a lot of nonsense.”

“A lot of nonsense there,” Dale said. “So President Trump has never corroborated his frequent claims that many migrants under Biden came in from prisons or mental institutions, or that foreign countries empty these facilities to send people to the U.S. as migrants – no shred of proof whatsoever.”

Dale also said Trump’s use of the figure “11,888” was a “wild distortion of federal data.” The number, he explained, refers to non-citizens who entered the U.S. over several decades, including during Trump’s first administration and “not just under Biden.”

He continued: “People who were convicted of homicide at some point, usually in the U.S after their arrival and then were placed on what ICE calls the non-detain docket usually because their home countries wouldn’t accept them back.”

“Many of them are actually in prison or jail right now,” Dale added. “They’re not roaming free. So the idea that, you know, 11,880 murderers were led by Biden, president trump often says, roaming the streets today just completely inaccurate.”

