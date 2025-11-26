Outgoing FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker told CBS’ Tony Dokoupil about his “complicated” decision to leave his post after Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral race.

In an interview aired on Wednesday on CBS Mornings, Tucker noted that he and Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, disagree on “some very fundamental things.”

Tucker, whose resignation goes into effect on December 19, told Dokoupil that his faith (he is Jewish) is part of his decision to walk away before Mamdani takes office. Tucker announced his decision hours after Mamdani won the election. His police counterpart, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, will be remaining in her position.

“To what extent is this decision of yours about being a Jewish New Yorker?” Dokoupil asked Tucker.

“Yeah, I think it’s a factor, no doubt, and I don’t want to tell you that it’s the only factor, but I believe that the things that I have heard the mayor say would make it difficult for me to continue on in such a senior executive role in the administration,” Tucker said.

Mamdani has come under fire for past rhetoric about defunding police and his criticism of Israel has led to backlash, including accusations of being antisemitic from critics, which he’s denied.

“It’s a complicated emotional decision to leave, but ideologically, there’s no doubt that the mayor and I disagree on some very fundamental things to me,” Tucker said.

The commissioner, who said he will “very much” miss his job, revealed Mamdani has not reached out to him since he announced his resignation.

“I haven’t had any personal conversations with the mayor-elect,” he said. “I haven’t heard from anyone in his incoming administration nor has the department. And so I only hope that is not an indicator of their feelings about the FDNY. I’d like to think they think everything is going so well here that they don’t need to transition so fast.”

