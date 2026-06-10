‘Come Get Some!’ Stephen A. Smith Dares Trump to Throw Down After ‘Low IQ’ Rant Amid Knicks Debacle

Outspoken sports commentator Stephen A. Smith hit back at President Donald Trump over an attack on his I.Q. by challenging him to a debate throwdown, telling CNN host Laura Coates that the president should “come and get some!”

The president took heavy criticism over his attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and was loudly booed by fans during the National Anthem.

Many of those went on to blame him when he presided over a 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping a 13-game, 46-day winning streak.

Smith led the charge against Trump, and the two have been exchanging words in the media over the debacle — with Trump assailing Smith’s intelligence repeatedly.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s Laura Coates Live, Coates asked Smith about the president’s shots at his I.Q., and Smith said, “If he really, really wants to get down to the nitty gritty,” he would “welcome him on the debate stage”:

COATES: I got to ask you because when the president was asked about your views, he didn’t really address this. He instead went to talking about your I.Q. and your — what he called maybe a potential run for your presidency. I know you have not said that you are running for president, although many people have wondered, myself included. But what is your reaction to the president of the United States questioning your I.Q.? SMITH: He questioned it about everybody, from Maxine Waters to Hakeem Jeffries to the Megyn Kellys of the world, the Tucker Carlsons of the world. It isn’t just Black folks, it’s white folks, too. I get it. I understand it. It’s his default position when he really has no comeback because he knows, as a New York Knick fan, he had no business being there. But if he really, really wants to get down to the nitty gritty and really want to challenge me about my I.Q., I welcome a sit down with him, I welcome him on the debate stage. You know, you’re the president of United States. You’ve joked around about circumventing the 22nd Amendment and running for a third term. Well, if you can pull off those strings, particularly the pull that you’ve got with the FCC or anything like that, why don’t you find a way to allow me to keep my money and my job at ESPN and SiriusXM and still walk on that debate stage? I will be happy to show up against President Trump. Since you think that my I.Q. is questionable, you want to find out? Want some? Come get some! I’ll show up. COATES: Well, the only moderator that will work would be Laura Coates. Stephen A. Smith, I’ll see you there. Thank you. SMITH: Here we go. Here we go. COATES: Here we go.

Watch above via CNN’s Laura Coates Live.

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