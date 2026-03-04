Piers Morgan Panel Explodes When Guest Calls US ‘Arguably the Worst Terrorist Organization in the World’

Piers Morgan Uncensored’s panel exploded Tuesday night after guest Dave Smith claimed the U.S. is “arguably the worst terrorist organization in the world” as he railed against the Trump administration’s attack on Iran.

Introduced by host Piers Morgan, Smith, a comedian and podcaster, began by warning that the “justification” for war with Iran was “totally incoherent” and much like Middle East conflicts of the 2000s. He then predicted that President Donald Trump will have “destroyed his presidency” if Iran’s attacks on the Gulf states impact the world economy.

Ben Ferguson, co-host of The Verdict with Ted Cruz, argued in return that “taking out the worst sponsor of terrorism” was “a good idea.”

“We’ve all heard the talking points. Okay?” Smith quipped.

Ferguson pressed back: “Are you saying Iran is not the worst sponsor of terrorism? Like, serious question. Like, you act like you don’t know that. Iran fundamentally funds, trains Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terrorist groups.”

Smith tried to speak throughout, growing frustrated with his co-panelist for talking over him before finally telling him to “shut up” while dismissing his interruptions as “boring” and typical of pundits that “go on Fox News.” Ferguson snapped back that he was also a regular on CNN.

The comedian continued: “Okay, so I’ve heard the talking point a million times that Iran is the number one sponsor of terrorism. It is something that the war hawks love to say. I have actually never once heard a coherent definition of terrorism and then a demonstration that they’re the worst of it.”

Pivoting, he went on: “The IDF is the worst terrorist organization in the region. Let’s get real. The United States of America is arguably the worst terrorist organization in the world, if you want to look over the last 25 years, how many innocent civilians we’ve slaughtered, you’re getting us you’re getting us into what the neocon –”

“Wow!” Ferguson audibly cut in.

“Yeah, that’s right,” Smith ranted on. “You’re getting us into the neocon seventh war, which they’ve been dying for the last 25 years”

Ferguson interjected again: “That American flag behind you, you might want to take down by the way!”

“No, actually if you love this country, if you’re a real patriot, you’d have to hate this government in the world,” the comedian snapped back. “D.C. killed a lot more people than Iran did. And that’s George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.”

Watch above via YouTube.

