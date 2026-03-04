Mika Brzezinski Berates Hegseth’s ‘Childish Litany’ of Iran War ‘Accomplishments’

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski slammed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following his press conference on the ongoing U.S. operation against Iran, berating his opening address as a “childish litany of accomplishments.”

Hegseth opened the presser early Wednesday morning with a sweeping declaration of operational momentum in the conflict, telling reporters: “America is winning. Decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy.”

He said the campaign, now four days underway, had already produced “incredible” and “historic” results through joint U.S. and Israeli military efforts which had inflicted “sheer destruction” on Iran’s military capacity.

“They are toast, and they know it. Or at least soon enough, they will know it,” he added.

According to Hegseth, the two countries’ air forces are expected to achieve “complete control of Iranian skies” within days, creating what he called “uncontested airspace.” He touted that this dominance would allow operations “all day, all night.” He further detailed that a strike had killed the leader of a unit tasked with assassinating President Donald Trump and a U.S. submarine had sunk Iran’s prized naval vessel, named Soleimani after the military leader assassinated by Trump during his first term.

“Looks like POTUS got him twice,” Hegseth quipped.

The defense secretary was followed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, who offered a more restrained military brief before questions were taken.

As MS NOW coverage of the presser ended, returning to Morning Joe, Brzezinski sighed audibly as she remarked: “All right.”

She continued: “That is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Cain, giving an update on the ongoing war with Iran. Honestly, Pete Hegseth with a rather childish, childish litany of accomplishments about a very serious issue, war with Iran, talking about how American forces would deliver death and destruction all day long to Iran.”

“He got into some of the details, but again, a lot of rhetoric about death and destruction and power and no real reasoning on what the immediate threat was,” she added.

The co-host noted that one reporter from Lindell TV pressed Hegseth on the intelligence that led to the decision to begin strikes and that the defense secretary responded with a claim that reports showed Iran’s intent to attack “eventually.”

“To be clear, eventual is not immediate,” she said. “So there was no answers on what the immediate threat was, which is what a lot of people want to know. Like, what was it that triggered this without going to Congress?”

“We then got a much more detailed and serious assessment of the situation from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Dan Caine, who started off where most would, which is expressing gratitude and grief over the fallen,” she concluded, noting the six service members who have been killed since the conflict began on Saturday.

