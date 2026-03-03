‘Iran Is Run By Lunatics!’ Rubio Loses Patience With Reporters While Explaining Trump’s Attack

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ran out of patience explaining why it was a good thing U.S. and Israeli forces killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and continue to strike Iran while speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“Listen, let me explain to you guys in simple English: Iran is run by lunatics! Religious fanatic lunatics!” Rubio told the gathered press. He continued:

They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons. They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things. And this is the weakest they’ve ever been, now is the time to go after them. The president made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their Navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things so that they can never have a nuclear weapon. That’s why the president made this decision. It was the right decision, and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons.

Rubio’s answer comes a few days after the strikes killed the ayatollah and dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime. Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reported on Tuesday an Israeli mission wiped out “what’s left” of Iran’s Supreme Council earlier in the day as it was set to select Khamenei’s successor.

His answer also follows reporting on comments made by Rubio on Monday, seeming to indicate Israel pressured the U.S. into launching Operation Epic Fury. Rubio sparred with reporters over the comments on Tuesday and accused them of “misrepresenting” his meaning.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on the claims Rubio’s remarks showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was leading the charge, with Leavitt sharing a National Review story on Tuesday titled “No, Marco Rubio Didn’t Claim That Israel Dragged Trump Into War With Iran.”

President Donald Trump also said it was wrong to think Israel had “forced” the U.S. to attack Iran while speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

“If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand,” Trump said.

Watch above via CNN.

