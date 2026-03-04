Don Lemon Goes Off on ‘Motherf*cking Liar’ Kristi Noem After Heated Hearing: ‘How Does This Woman Look in the Mirror?’

Don Lemon went off on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, calling her a “motherf*cking liar” and even ripping into her appearance on Tuesday.

On The Don Lemon Show, Lemon blasted Noem’s heated Senate hearing where she was grilled on everything from DHS spending to her past statements on federal immigration agents shooting and killing American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Lemon was outraged by Noem pushing back against lawmakers saying she called Pretti and Good “domestic terrorists” following them being shot and killed. Noem separately accused both of domestic terrorism. During one heated exchange, Noem denied calling Pretti a domestic terrorist, but said she was relying on early “information from the ground” for her initial statement.

Noem originally said Pretti’s actions were the “definition of domestic terrorism.” She also claimed early on that Pretti brandished a weapon, something quickly disproven by video.

“She is a goddamn liar. She is a motherf**king liar is what she is. And these people operate like [President] Donald Trump, as if there is no video evidence of what they’re saying. As if we’re not supposed to see and hear. What our eyes and ears are showing us,” Lemon said.

The former CNN host continued:

We saw the video of Renee Nicole Goode We saw that that goon was not in the front of the car, that he shot her from the side. We saw with Alex Pretti that he never went for his gun, that he never pulled a gun, that he had a right to carry, his Second Amendment right, which Republicans believe is sacrosanct. And so they try to shape a lie into a reality. How does this woman sleep at night? How does his woman look in the mirror? She probably looks in the mirror, she doesn’t recognize herself obviously because she has an entirely new face in the last couple of years. But, I mean, how does she do that? And how do most of these people who are in, if not all of them who are in this administration, how do they sleep at night? I don’t understand how they do it.

Watch above via The Don Lemon Show.

