Republican Congressman Says Ilhan Omar ‘Needs to Keep Her Mouth Shut’ and ‘Go Back to Somalia’

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to “keep her mouth shut” and “go back to Somalia” on Wednesday during an appearance on NewsNation.

During his appearance on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight, Comer was shown a social media post where Omar seemingly accused President Donald Trump of being a “pedophile” and boasted that “in Somalia they execute” such people.

“The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files,” she wrote. “At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them.”

Asked for his response to Omar’s remarks, Comer protested:

Of all the people to make any comment, Ilhan Omar is the one person in Congress who probably needs to keep her mouth shut. If she’s going to tweet anything, she needs to explain to the American people how her net worth went from zero to $10 million in one year, and explain why the Biden Department of Justice was investigating her husband’s financial activities over the course of that year where her net worth ballooned up. This is a simple question. It shouldn’t take long to answer. Reporters are trying to ask her the questions and she just walks by and won’t answer questions, but she finds enough time to tweet something absurd like that and compare her beloved Somalia to the United States like it’s a superior country. If she likes Somalia so much, she should go back to Somalia, and I can tell you, with what we’re investigating in Minnesota and the depositions and transcribed interviews that we’re getting right now as we speak with the whistleblowers in the Minnesota state employee’s union that has been dealing with these social programs, it’s really bad the amount of Somali fraud in all the different welfare programs. So Ilhan Omar really needs to keep her mouth shut.

Omar made her comments about Trump after the president referred to her as a “fake congresswoman” during an interview with Fox Business host and former Trump administration official Larry Kudlow.

“Somalia has come in here– what they’ve done to our country, these people, they’ve come into our country, and what they’ve done with that fake congresswoman. She’s so bad,” he said. “No, we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

