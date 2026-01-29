Ilhan Omar Hits Back at Trump Attacks on CNN With Hard Shot at His Cognitive Skills

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins drew a sharp response from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over President Donald Trump’s recent attacks suggesting she orchestrated an assault on herself.

Congresswoman Omar was assaulted live on video Tuesday night, after which Trump blurted out a conspiratorial rant suggesting she orchestrated the attack.

“She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump said.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins called out the contrast between Omar’s reaction to the assassination attempt on Trump and his response to the attack on Omar.

Rep. Omar slammed Trump over his lack of decency, and suggested he has “dementia” and should be removed from office:

COLLINS: OK. And as obviously we’ve seen his past political posts, and what he himself has said. I mentioned the President’s response, where he told ABC News after, just a few hours after this happened, She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her. Before you respond. I do want to remind everyone that when President Trump was nearly assassinated, you responded and said, We must condemn acts of violence and pray for the victims. May calmness and decency prevail. And you said, it was sad to hear the tragedy that had occurred. What went through your mind when you heard the President’s response last night? OMAR: Well, the difference between the President and I is that I was raised to be a decent human being, and my faith teaches me to have compassion, and he lacks both of those things. This is a president who presides over an administration that, when they assassinated Renee Good, told us that she was a domestic terrorist that was trying to kill the federal agents. When they assassinated Alex Pretti, they told us that he was a domestic terrorist who brandished (ph) a weapon. None of those things are true, and they are known to be liars. They have constantly told us not to believe in our eyes. Fortunately, both of those assassinations were caught on camera, and so was what happened to me last night, caught on camera. COLLINS: So when he claims it’s staged, you say? OMAR: Well, I mean, this is also somebody who was talking about me in his town hall, in Iowa, and then seems to exhibit some sort of dementia when he says he doesn’t think about me. Maybe it is time for us to — for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, because he certainly cannot remember what he has said and has done, an hour ago.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

