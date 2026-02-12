‘Crazed Dance Mom!’ Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Pam Bondi’s Epstein Hearing Trump Defense

Jimmy Kimmel skewered Attorney General Pam Bond’s combative House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, prompting jeers from the audience as he rolled back her attacks on lawmakers, and asking pointedly why the administration is “hiding names.”

Bondi faced sharp criticism from House Democrats on Tuesday over her department’s response to the Jeffrey Epstein documents, including failing to redact survivors’ information and refusing to apologize to victims or pursue investigations.

Speaking on his Wednesday night monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host suggested Bondi’s approach to the hearing was an attempt to get onside with President Donald Trump, who has reportedly soured on her.

“This hearing has been on the books for weeks,“ he said. ”But the stakes were especially high for Pam because there are reports that Trump was complaining about her for not doing enough to punish his enemies or administer his enemas.”

He added: “So Pam Bondi, with the Trump-Epstein files front and center now, had to butter that biscuit as bigly as she could.”

The late-night host aired clips of Bondi praising Trump during the hearing, including her claim that “he is the most transparent president in the nation’s history.”

Kimmel responded: “That’s right. He’s so transparent, you had to black out his name like 1,000 times.”

After playing a clip of Bondi dodging an Epstein question to argue that the stock market was “smashing records” under Trump, who she added was the “the greatest president in American history,” Kimmel cut in to mock: “You’re all so caught up with pedophilia, you’re not even thinking about your IRAs.”

In one video, Bondi became frustrated at the Epstein line of interrogation only for Kimmel to remark: “Did she think she was invited to a mixer? I don’t know. It’s like speaking to a teenage girl. She keeps talking like that. Epstein’s going to come back from the dead and ask for a massage.”

“That went on for almost five hours. She’s shouting like a crazed dance mom, berating Democrats for giving her chubby daughter a low score,” he jibed.

Kimmel also took aim at Bondi for accusing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a key Republican sponsor of the Epstein petition that saw the files released, of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Yes, yes, yes,” he quipped. “The ultra-conservative congressman from Kentucky who endorsed Donald Trump three times has Trump derangement syndrome. Trump himself, the man who tweeted the Obamas as monkeys the other day, solid as a rock. Everyone else is deranged. I mean, seriously, there’s nothing to defend here.”

Rounding off, he ended with a pointed question: “This Department of Justice is hiding the names of people who are not victims. Why are they doing that? If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding names?”

“That’s it,” Kimmel said. “That’s the only question anybody needs to ask. It’s maddening.”

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!