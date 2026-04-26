Fetterman Calls For Dems to ‘Drop the TDS’ And Build Trump’s Ballroom Following Shooting

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) joined the chorus of MAGA voices calling for President Donald Trump’s ballroom to be built, following the shooting at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Fetterman was at the event along with a slew of Republican and Democratic lawmakers, Trump Cabinet members, the president, vice president, and speaker of the House.

“We were there front and center,” Fetterman wrote about the event at the Washington Hilton Hotel. “That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these.”

We were there front and center. That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026

Fetterman reposted an article by Mediaite editor-in-chief Joe DePaolo about security at the venue being “downright awful.”

“I just could not get over how lax that security was,” DePaolo wrote. “I was certain that it was totally insufficient for such a massive event. Seventy-five minutes later, I learned that I was right.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is not a White House event, still MAGA supporters, including Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), influencer Jack Posobiec, and even Meghan McCain, claimed the ballroom and its proposed basement bunker would have prevented a shooting incident like the one at the Hilton.

During his hastily organized White House press conference Saturday night, President Trump said, “I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have the ballroom,” and posted to Truth Social Sunday, “This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!”

After Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House without proper vetting last October, the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed suit to stop the construction.

Last month, a district judge ordered the administration to pause work on the ballroom, demanding it seek and receive “express authorization from Congress” before proceeding, since “no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have.”

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