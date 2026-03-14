‘The World Is A Safer Place’: CNN Host Gives Props To Trump’s Iran War

CNN host Michael Smerconish and senior military analyst Admiral James Stavridis both threw their support behind President Donald Trump’s Iran war on Saturday’s show.

Smerconish read from Trump’s recent Truth Social post where the president wrote about his strike on Iran’s Kharg Island.

“I have chosen not to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island, however, should Iran or anyone else do anything to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he wrote.

“I think the president has it absolutely correct on this one,” Stavridis said. “It is, take out their military capability to defend it, hold it at risk, and what’s the advantage?”

He continued:

Now, the Iranians, we hope, will be less likely to use massive swarms of small boats to go after the big tankers. Less likely to put thousands of mines into the water and turn the place into a hellscape. Less likely to use short-range ballistic missiles to go after the tankers. Less likely to use limpet mines affixed to the tanker. So the thought here, and I take it from that truth social is the president is saying to Iran, we have a card to play here. Don’t overstep what you want to do offensively in the Gulf.

Later, while addressing viewer comments, Smerconish criticized the administration for not clearly articulating its war plan with the American people. He then went on to praise the military outcome so far.

“Okay, but but here we are now, and it’s a shame now that instead, people are getting bogged down, suiting up in their partisan jerseys…instead of evaluating the issue on the merits: They hate us. Their leadership has hated us for half a century. They’ve not given up their their nukes. They’ve threatened to come after us time and time again,” Smerconish said.

“Were they really imminent? Was the situation imminent? I have my doubts,” he continued, “but I have no doubt as to whether the world’s a safer place with the leadership having been decapitated.”

“Yeah, I get it. The son is now an apple who apparently hasn’t fallen far from the tree,” Smerconish said of new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, adding, “That’s got to be dealt with.”

Watch above via CNN.

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